Arsonists target ballot boxes in Oregon, Washington as election period approaches

(MENAFN) Early Monday morning, ballot boxes in Oregon and Washington were targeted in arson incidents involving incendiary devices, leading authorities to believe these events are connected. The two fires occurred near the Oregon-Washington border and are also thought to be linked to a previous incident involving a ballot box in Vancouver, Washington, earlier this month.



The first incident was reported around 3:30 a.m. local time, prompting a swift response from Portland police. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a fire at a ballot box, which had been extinguished by security personnel from the Multnomah County Elections Division. According to Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Mike Benner, an incendiary device was attached to the ballot box, causing the fire. The bureau's explosive disposal unit was deployed to clear the device safely.



Thanks to effective fire suppression efforts, significant damage was avoided, and "virtually all the ballots" were preserved. However, three ballots did sustain damage during the incident, as reported by the Multnomah County Elections Division. Elections officials are actively contacting the impacted voters to ensure they receive replacement ballots in a timely manner.



These arson incidents raise concerns about the safety and security of voting infrastructure, particularly as the election period approaches. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incidents to prevent further disruptions and ensure that the electoral process remains intact.

MENAFN29102024000045015839ID1108829342