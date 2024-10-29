Akram Afif aims for historic second "AFC Player of the Year" Award

(MENAFN) Qatar's star player Akram Afif has a chance to make history as he vies for the AFC Player of the Year accolade for the second time, following an impressive 2023/24 campaign. Nominated again after winning the award in 2019, Afif will compete at the AFC Annual Awards in Seoul 2023, scheduled for the evening of October 29 at the Grand Peace Palace of Kyung Hee University.



During the past year, Afif played a pivotal role in Qatar's successful defense of the AFC Asian Cup, earning honors as both the Most Valuable Player and the Yili Top Scorer. Additionally, he was named Best Player in the Qatar Stars League after leading Al Sadd SC to a record 17th league title. If successful, he would become the first Qatari player to win this prestigious award twice, joining the ranks of Japan’s Hidetoshi Nakata (1997, 1998) and Uzbekistan’s Server Djeparov (2008, 2011).



Expressing his excitement, Afif stated, “I am very happy to be nominated again; it is something very special. There are no words to describe how grateful and happy I am. I hope to be the third player to win it twice and the first Qatari; it would mean a lot to me and I could make history in Qatar.”



However, Afif will face stiff competition from first-time nominees Yazan Al Naimat and Seol Young-woo. Seol, representing South Korea, expressed his appreciation for the nomination, stating, “There are many more outstanding players than me in the Korea Republic. The fact that I have been nominated is such a privilege. If I do receive it, I would like to think that it is not because I am an outstanding player, but rather a reminder that I should contribute even more to the development of Korean football in the future.”

