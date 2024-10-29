Propense.Ai Secures Investment From Thomson Reuters Ventures To Accelerate AI Adoption And Innovation In The Professional Services Sector

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The AI-powered B2B cross-selling has engaged over half of the

top 100 CPA firms and has identified $33 billion in uncaptured revenue for professional services firms.

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Propense , a SaaS platform utilizing AI to improve client experiences and drive cross-selling revenue for professional services firms, announced today a significant from Thomson Reuters Ventures to propel its growth.

Propense plans to use the investment and partnership with Thomson Reuters Ventures to further expand its customer base. Propense has engaged over half of the top 100 CPA firms in the United States and has identified approximately $33 billion in uncaptured revenue for professional services firms since its inception.

"Collaborating with Thomson Reuters Ventures gives us the market access, professional services expertise, and strategic support to deliver data-driven insights to even more accounting and legal professionals who want to exceed client expectations and expand their clients' relationships with the firm," said Timothy Keith , CEO and Founder of Propense. "In order to better serve clients in an increasingly competitive market, firms must be able to predict and solve client needs by identifying historical engagement patterns and capitalizing on market trends. Propense helps firms do just that."

The investment enables Propense to continue advancing its proprietary cross-selling technology by developing innovative, human-centered AI solutions designed to help firms predict client needs and use the full breadth of their offerings to serve clients and maximize value.

The SaaS platform analyzes a firm's historical data and market trends to identify highly relevant cross-serving opportunities for accounting and legal professionals, equipping them with timely insights and service recommendations. Propense also presents firm leadership and business development and marketing teams with clear, centralized data insights to support professionals in achieving individual and firm-wide growth goals.

"Thomson Reuters Ventures is driving the future of enterprise technology by investing in visionary businesses like Propense," said Tamara Steffens , Managing Director of Thomson Reuters Ventures. "As dedicated, long-term partners, we're committed to championing Propense's innovative spirit and determination to provide firms with the exact solutions they need to remain competitive and profitable in the ever-changing professional services industry."

Designed specifically to consider the technology adoption styles and work behaviors of lawyers and accountants, Propense is the first platform of its kind to empower professional services firms to use their own data to predict their clients' needs. Accounting and legal professionals can seamlessly integrate the simple and intuitive platform into existing workflows to make proactive client service a regular part of their daily operations-a key component of Propense's success.

"With this new partnership with Thomson Reuters Ventures, we're excited to continue to execute Propense's mission: to help firms evolve how they serve their clients in the age of AI," Keith said. "Thanks to support from Thomson Reuters Ventures, Propense looks forward to empowering more accounting and legal professionals to proactively anticipate their clients' needs."

About Propense

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Miami, Propense is a SaaS platform that uses AI technology to anticipate client needs for professional services firms. Propense enables firms to predict their clients' needs by analyzing historical data and market trends. Propense was co-founded by Timothy Keith, CEO, Nnamdi Anyanwu, CTO, and Alexander Diaz, Head of Operations & Finance. For more information, visit .

Media Kit (photos and logos)

SOURCE Propense

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED