Heritage Grocers Group Caps Off Annual Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes With $50,000 Grand Prize Winner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Runner-up winners also awarded cash prizes of $25,000, $10,000 and 'Groceries for a Year'

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or“HGG”), one of the leading Hispanic food retailers in the country, announced today the results of its annual Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes campaign that took place from July 19 to August 13 across all 115 banner company locations – Cardenas Markets , El Rancho Supermercado , Tony's Fresh and Los Altos Ranch Market . Heritage is excited to share that Leonel B. of Merced, California, is the grand prize winner of $50,000.

The grand prize check presentation took place on October 17, inside Heritage's Cardenas Markets store located at 1136 Main St. in Merced, California. In addition, Heritage also awarded $25,000 to winners both at its El Rancho Supermercado store, located at 11711 W. Bellfort Ave. in Houston, Texas, and its Tony's Fresh Market store, located at 3607 W. Fullerton Ave. in Chicago, Illinois. Runner-up winners per banner were awarded $10,000 and 'Groceries for a Year.'

“Every year, we look forward to our Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes as a way to give back to our loyal customers and give them a chance to win great prizes,” said Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer for Heritage Grocers Group .“Heritage is built on the belief that community is paramount, and while we work year-round to give all our customers access to affordable, fresh and authentic products, Lotería is a fun and engaging opportunity for us to bring people together. Congratulations to Leonel and all our other winners and thank you to all our customers for once again participating.”

Also known as“Mexican Bingo,” Lotería is an iconic game and cultural symbol that celebrates rich cultures and connects people of all ages. During the promotional period, customers received a Lotería Scratcher Card with the purchase of participating products, indicated with green tags throughout each store, for a one in five chance to win instant prizes and a chance to compete for cash drawings and 'Groceries for a Year.'

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony's Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit .

Contact

Marisa Kutansky

Senior Communications Director

Tel: (909) 923-7426 ext. 1414

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at