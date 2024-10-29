Iran's government aims to triple military budget amid Israeli tensions

(MENAFN) Iran's government has proposed a substantial increase in its military budget, aiming to triple it amid rising tensions with Israel. Government spokeswoman Fatemeh MoHajjerani announced that this proposal would result in a more than 200 percent increase in military spending. Although specific figures were not disclosed, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimated Iran's military expenditure for 2023 at around USD10.3 billion. The proposed budget is expected to be debated by lawmakers, with a final decision anticipated in March.



The announcement comes as hostilities between Iran and Israel escalate, following recent missile strikes exchanged between the two nations. Both countries accused each other of threatening peace in the Middle East during a heated discussion at a UN meeting. This exchange of accusations followed an October 1 missile barrage launched by Iran against Israel, described as retaliation for Israeli strikes that targeted leaders of Iran-backed groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah.



MoHajjerani highlighted the government's commitment to meeting the nation's defense needs, underscoring the importance of enhancing military capabilities in light of current regional tensions. This move comes amid Israel's military offensive in Gaza, which is aimed at dismantling Hamas in response to the unprecedented attacks on October 7, 2023. As a result, the situation in the region remains precarious, with military actions intensifying.



In addition to the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel has also faced challenges from Hezbollah in Lebanon. These developments have raised concerns about broader regional stability and the potential for further escalation. Iran's proposed military budget increase signals its intent to bolster defense measures and assert its influence amid a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

