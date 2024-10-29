Gaza’s civil defense agency reports 93 deaths in Israel attack in north

(MENAFN) Gaza’s civil defense agency reported on Tuesday that an Israeli on a residential building in the northern district of Beit Lahia resulted in the deaths of 93 people, primarily from the Abu Nasr family. Spokesman Mahmud Bassal mentioned that approximately 40 individuals are still unaccounted for, believed to be trapped under the rubble. Many of the casualties included women and children, according to medical sources cited by WAFA.



There has been no immediate response from Israeli officials regarding the strike. On Monday, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service indicated that around 100,000 people in Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun were stranded without access to medical or food supplies, although this number could not be independently verified by a UK news agency.



The emergency service also reported that its operations had come to a standstill due to the ongoing Israeli offensive in northern Gaza, which Israel claims was aimed at eliminating Hamas combat forces that had regrouped after prior conflicts. The Israeli military described the raid as necessary to prevent Hamas from reestablishing its operations.

