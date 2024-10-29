Floor Coverings International Unveils New Franchise Expansion Across Arizona

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



No. 1 flooring franchise in North America opens two new territories in Sunrise, AZ



Brand footprint now spans 14 territories across the state Company leadership seeks franchisees to further expand in Avondale, Glendale, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, and Tucson



PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor Coverings International ® (FCI), the No. 1 flooring franchise in North America, with locally owned Mobile Flooring Showrooms® and knowledgeable teams of trusted professionals, continues its expansion and development across Arizona with a new mobile showroom now servicing two territories in Sunrise. With this signed franchise agreement, Floor Covering International's statewide footprint spans 14 territories. As the real estate market continues to boom and demand for FCI's services continues to grow, company leadership is actively seeking qualified franchise partners in Avondale, Glendale, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, and Tucson.

Behind the recent franchise agreement is Bryan Fasulo, who began servicing Sunrise in September. After working in the Nursing and Multifamily industries for 25 years, Bryan took his passion for serving his community to the home services industry and became a franchise partner with Floor Coverings International.

Floor Coverings International® (FCI) announces a new mobile showroom in Sunrise, and open territories across Arizona.

"I believe that to truly succeed, you must put people first," said Bryan Fasulo. "I recognize that homeownership comes with its own unique challenges, and my goal is to help alleviate those concerns and elevate people's homes. At FCI, we understand how important homes are to individuals, and we treat every customer like family."

Floor Coverings International already has a strong presence in Arizona, with five franchisees currently serving 14 territories across Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Sunrise, with room for future development.

"The Phoenix Metropolitan Area, along with the state of Arizona, is an ideal market for brand's continued franchise expansion," said Tom Wood, President & CEO of Floor Coverings International . "The city has experienced significant population growth, and the real estate market is thriving. Home services are essential for both new and existing homeowners, and our expanding presence allows us to connect with every homeowner and property owner in the region."

Floor Coverings International currently has over 250 locations open throughout the United States and Canada. The brand has built its business on personal relationships with customers and a high-quality flooring experience. FCI also prides itself on setting franchisees up for success, with industry leaders supporting them in becoming experts through a two-year training program.

Floor Coverings International is seeking franchisees who are involved in their community, boast leadership skills, and are ready to join an elite network of entrepreneurs in prime territories across all 50 states. FCI's franchise opportunity is one of the most affordable within the $450 billion home remodeling industry, with total investment costs ranging from $154,400 – $341,000*.

According to Floor Coverings International's Franchise Disclosure Document, the top 50 percent of operators generated $1.6 million in average revenue in 2023 with the top 10 percent operators grossing $3.3 million in average unit volume**.

About Floor Coverings International

Floor Coverings International is the #1 Mobile Flooring franchise in North America. Utilizing a unique in-home experience, the mobile showroom comes directly to the customer's door with more than 3,000 flooring choices. Floor Coverings International has 250-plus locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with plenty of opportunity for continued expansion. For franchise information, please visit

*See Item 7 of our current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information and context about the initial investment.

*Please see Item 19 of the current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

