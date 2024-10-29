(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROCKFORD,

Mich., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Merrell® ,

the world's leading outdoor footwear brand, and off-road automotive adventure icon Jeep® brand

have joined forces for a second time to create a collection

around Merrell's newest hiking innovation and the electrified Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Through their mutual love of adventure and the outdoors, the latest

collection sees the convergence of Merrell's Moab Speed 2 and the Jeep brand's 4xe technologies.

Merrell® and the Jeep® brand announce second footwear collaboration, inspired by future of outdoor innovation

Continue Reading

Following the 2023 partnership , which garnered considerable success of the popular Moab 3 hiking boot, the 2024 collaboration specifically focuses on new technologies embodying the future of hiking and off-road exploration. These boots are made to appeal to the way finders, go-getters, and early adopters. The Jeep brand's electric vehicle initiatives share common ground with Merrell's eco-aspirations – mirrored onto the footwear materials.

The Merrell x Jeep Moab Speed 2 unisex shoes will be available for purchase on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in four colorways in the United States

(US $180) and Canada

(CA $190). The footwear was specifically designed to emulate their Jeep® muses and outdoor enthusiasts will recognize popular Jeep paint colors, including High Velocity, Tuscadero Pink, Bright White, and Black.

Additional features include:



Jeep brand automotive-inspired metallic upper

Underlay radiator grill-like mesh

Seatbelt-inspired webbing

Bold, durable hardware Electric blue trim utilized on the Jeep 4xe models to add vivid interest – a marker for sustainable driving

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Jeep brand again, whose sense of adventure is as daring as our own," said Merrell Chief Marketing Officer Pallav Tamaskar. "Our design team has incorporated thoughtful, intentional features into our modern, lightweight Moab Speed 2 hiking boot."

As the latest innovation in hiking from Merrell, the Moab Speed 2 opens the doors to a new generation of hiking shoes, pairing the knowledge and trail insights from the best-selling hiking boot, the Moab. With the latest innovations from athletic hikers across the globe, this product features world class comfort, traction, and breathability, specifically with a FloatProTM

Foam midsole for lightweight comfort, Vibram lugs designed to increase traction, and recyclable breathable mesh lining, laces, and webbing.

"Following a successful run with the first boot, we know our consumers are engaged and look forward to reaching a new audience through this second collaboration with Merrell," said Kim Adams House, Director of Licensing and Merchandise for Stellantis. "We're proud to see the bold colors of the Jeep brand and our 4xe technology brought to life in a new future for adventure."

To put the Jeep 4xe and Moab Speed 2 to the ultimate test, the team is road-tripping from Marquette, Michigan to Las Vegas, Nevada with content creators Colleen Logan (@theworldiscolleen ) and Matthew Chung (@chunger_shoots ) joining in Rapid City, South Dakota. Fans of both brands can follow along the road trip on Merrell's Instagram

and will have a chance to win exciting giveaways.

The collection will be also available at key retailers, including Zappos in the U.S. and Sports Experts in Canada. The deal was facilitated by FCA's global licensing agency IMG.

For more information on Merrell, please visit merrell . For more information on Jeep, please visit jeep .

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell or follow us on social @merrell . Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW ), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.



Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

SOURCE Merrell

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED