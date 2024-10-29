Airtel Payments Bank Reports Growth In Women's Account Openings In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 29 October 2024: Since the Maharashtra State launched the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in July 2024, Airtel Payments has successfully enrolled over 4.5 lakh women in the initiative. Among these, 3.57 lakh accounts are linked to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, with 2.75 lakh women already receiving their notified benefits. This achievement highlights the program's substantial impact on inclusion for women across the state.



With its over 37,000 points across Maharashtra, including over 16,500 located in underserved and unbanked areas, Airtel Payments Bank is committed to ensuring that women from all walks of life can access essential banking services. Before the launch of the scheme, the average quarterly number of accounts opened for women users stood over 51,000. This surge in account openings since the scheme's inception highlights the increasing engagement and empowerment of women in the financial sector.



The network of over 5,600 women banking correspondents (BCs) in Maharashtra have played a crucial role in reaching out to women, providing them with the support needed to open and maintain their bank accounts. By facilitating access to banking services, Airtel Payments Bank aims to empower women economically and socially.



Commenting on the success achieved so far, Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank said,“Our commitment to empowering women financially aligns with our mission to promote inclusivity and self-reliance. We are dedicated to enhancing financial literacy and access for women across Maharashtra. At Airtel Payments Bank, we reaffirm its dedication to supporting women empowerment and contributing to the overall economic development of the State.”





About Airtel Payments Bank:



Airtel Payments Bank offers a diverse range of safe, simple, and rewarding banking solutions through a network of over 5 lakh banking points spread across the country and its digital platforms. The Bank has also built a robust digital payments ecosystem across the country. Airtel Payments Bank is focused on contributing to the Government's vision of Digital India and Financial Inclusion by taking digital banking services to the doorstep of every Indian.

