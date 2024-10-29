Oman's Sultan, Algerian Pres. Hold Talks In Muscat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Oct 29 (KUNA) - Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune held talks on Tuesday, in the Omani capital, Muscat.

A statement by Oman News Agency (ONA) said that eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) were signed between the two sides, related to organizing exhibitions, events, and promoting cooperation and in the fields of education and research.

Additionally, the MoU's included cooperation in the fields of environment, development, services, training, and media.

Moreover, current events and other avenues of cooperation relating to peace, security, and investment in the region were reviewed.

The Algerian President is on a three-day state visit to the Sultanate. (end)

