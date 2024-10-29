Parks Associates: Frequent Use Of Ad-Based Services Is Associated With Easier Content Discovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Future of addresses strategies to monetize frequent AVOD users and ways to appeal to "content strugglers"

At Future of Video , November 19-21 in Marina del Rey, California, Parks Associates will share its latest consumer insights regarding streaming video service usage across a variety of business models, along with historical trends that detail shifts in consumer demand and key recommendations for the future of the industry.

Parks Associates

The new study Ad-Based Streaming: Consumer Demand & Engagement

finds consumers are integrating ad-based services specifically into their viewing habits. According to the research, 42% of US internet households report using free ad-based services in the past 30 days.

Future of Video, sponsored by

JWP Connatix, Adeia, FPT Software, SymphonyAI, Bango, and Wurl, addresses the impact on consumer usage and attitudes following the proliferation of ad-based streaming services and tiered offerings. The event hosts hundreds of leaders in entertainment to talk about ad-based and subscription streaming, bundled services, and the changes around advertising and video services.

"Heavy users of ad-based services feel it is easy to find the content they want to watch," said Sarah Lee , Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "This attitude comes through familiarity from usage, of course, and these households in particular will be loyal to a specific platform or platforms. Less frequent users can be harder for platforms to capture and retain, which will require more intuitive designs and content promotions."

Future of Video will explore new ways to attract and retain subscribers in back-to-back sessions on Wednesday, November 20, with "Discovery, Personalization and Mitigating Churn" and "Bundling and Aggregation: Impact on Acquisition and Retention." Speakers for these sessions :



Paul Alfieri, Chief Marketing Officer, Cadent

Scott Barton, Chief Product Officer, MyBundle

Jake Cohen, Head of Business Development and Strategy - Content, Verizon

Ira Dworkin, Managing Director - Communications, Media, & Entertainment, FPT Software

Michael Goodman, Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates

Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates

Anil Malhotra, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Bango Michael Wehrman, Senior Manager, Growth Insights, Comcast

"Use of free ad-based services is growing, and providers need to explore new strategies as the audience is expanding beyond just heavy video users, the price-conscious, and ad-tolerant viewers," Lee said. "Free ad-based services are for everyone."

The seventh annual in-person Future of Video conference

will be held November 19-21 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, Marina del Rey, California, and addresses new strategies for streaming, internet, and mobile providers to deliver high-quality video services that will retain current and attract new video subscribers.

To register, visit the event website.

About Future of Video

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.



Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]



SOURCE Parks Associates

