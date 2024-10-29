Inventwood To Provide Intectural With Steel-Strength Superwood In New Deal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The collaboration will bring InventWood's beautiful wood with unmatched durability

to U.S. builders in early 2025.

FREDERICK, Md. and DULUTH,

Minn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a partnership set to transform the industry, InventWood, the pioneer in steel-strength wood building materials, today announced a partnership with Intectural, the leading distributor of premium, sustainable architectural products. Intectural will support the early introduction of InventWood's Facade, made from the company's proprietary SuperWood, to the U.S. market, marking a new era in construction material strength and durability. The agreement will secure a significant portion of InventWood's first-year output from its pilot production facility set to start commercial production in early 2025.

Continue Reading

"SuperWood will uplevel the building industry with a gorgeous new wood that is stronger and lighter than steel."

InventWood planks of SuperWood

Post thi





"Intectural is an ideal first domestic partner for InventWood as we have a shared goal of advancing the quality and adoption of better building materials that add unprecedented durability and beauty," said InventWood CEO, Tyler Huggins. "We look forward to Intectural's support as InventWood introduces SuperWood to the U.S. market, upleveling the building industry with a gorgeous new wood that is stronger and lighter than steel."

InventWood creates a SuperWood that delivers an unparalleled strength-to-weight ratio, outperforming traditional steel with significantly lower embodied carbon. InventWood products will join Intectural's market-leading, curated portfolio of partners delivering innovations that improve the quality and sustainability of wood materials and how they're sourced and produced. Intectural customers and builders will be among the first to apply and benefit from SuperWood.

"Intectural has long led the industry with our discriminating selection of innovative materials that deliver on sustainability and beauty without compromise," said Vice President of Intectural, Jason Peterson. "It's clear that InventWood's SuperWood will deliver next-level strength and durability as well, and we're thrilled to welcome them to our portfolio and make SuperWood available to our customers who want to build with innovation."

Engineered to withstand severe weather, high humidity, fire, rot and pests, SuperWood will be critical to the future of construction as the globe works to strengthen buildings, build sustainably and resist climate challenges. SuperWood is a superior alternative to traditional materials that fail in harsh environments. InventWood's advanced, automated manufacturing processes will enable large-scale production of SuperWood by early 2025, with its pilot facility in Frederick, Md. Learn more about InventWood and its technology at .

About InventWood

InventWood creates revolutionary materials that reshape what is possible. With its proprietary SuperWood, InventWood simplifies the creation of beautiful, biogenic buildings made from domestically sourced wood that is purposefully chosen to support the health and longevity of our forests. InventWood's technology stack transforms wood's intrinsic nano-cellulose structure – nature's strongest material – into climate-resilient SuperWood that is stronger, lighter and more cost-effective than steel, offering unrivaled fire, insect and rot resistance with bulletproof hardness, capable of mitigating damage from catastrophic events like wildfires and superstorms while maintaining highly desirable wood aesthetics. In August 2024, the company announced $8 million in new funding and was awarded a $20 million SCALEUP award from the U.S. Department of Energy in 2022.

About Intectural

Based in Duluth, Minnesota,

Intectural distributes premium, innovative architectural materials with a commitment to conservation and sustainability.

With a high commitment to quality, Intectural only sells products from companies that are leaders in their material fields.

Sustainable, renewable, and premium building materials are in the forefront of innovative design & architecture, inside and out.



SOURCE InventWood Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED