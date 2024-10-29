Kazakhstan, Mongolia ink mutual declaration forming strategic partnership

(MENAFN) Kazakhstan and Mongolia have formally elevated their diplomatic relationship to a strategic partnership through a joint declaration signed in Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday. This historic move followed high-level talks between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived on a two-day visit, and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. The Kazakh presidential press service, Akorda, reported that the declaration came after an official meeting and set the foundation for enhanced collaboration between the two nations across various sectors, signifying a commitment to deepened bilateral relations.



Following the declaration, both leaders attended a ceremony where 11 additional agreements were signed, covering key areas such as trade, aviation, transportation, agriculture, and tourism. These agreements are intended to create frameworks for cooperation that will strengthen economic and social bonds. During a press conference, President Tokayev expressed appreciation for President Khurelsukh’s invitation, acknowledging the positive development of Astana’s ties with Ulaanbaatar over recent years and celebrating the advancement from friendship to strategic partnership.



Tokayev highlighted that the newly established strategic partnership reflects mutual dedication to expanding trade, cultural exchange, and humanitarian collaboration. He announced an ambitious target for bilateral trade, with plans to increase from USD150 million in 2023 to USD500 million in the foreseeable future. According to Tokayev, achieving this goal will involve broadening the variety of traded goods and addressing obstacles to economic integration, with both governments tasked to implement supportive measures.



To facilitate this growth, the presidents also discussed collaborative ventures in agriculture, industry, transport and logistics, and energy. President Tokayev emphasized the importance of removing trade barriers and expanding shared interests, reflecting both countries' aspirations for sustainable economic growth and regional connectivity.

