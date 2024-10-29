Iran plans to deploy 10 additional commercial attachés to target markets by March 2025

(MENAFN) Iran plans to deploy 10 additional commercial attachés to its key economic partner countries by the close of the current Iranian calendar year, as announced by an official from the Trade Organization (TPO). This increase is part of Iran’s strategy to bolster its international trade relations. Mohammad-Sadegh Ghanadzadeh, a TPO official, noted that Iran currently has 20 commercial attachés stationed in various countries, and this number will reach 30 with the upcoming appointments, according to a report by Mehr News Agency.



Ghanadzadeh provided details on the distribution of current commercial attachés, mentioning that Iran has one attaché in each neighboring country, with two each in China, Vietnam, and Africa. Additionally, there are attachés in Serbia and Hungary to support Iran’s trade connections within Europe. He emphasized the need for expanded coverage, estimating that Iran requires approximately 60 commercial attachés to adequately serve its target regions.



The responsibilities of these commercial attachés extend beyond just trade promotion. They play a vital role in fostering and maintaining diplomatic and economic ties, addressing trade barriers, assisting businesspeople from both Iran and host countries, and setting the foundation for collaborative programs like exhibitions and trade commissions.



In line with these efforts, in September 2023, Mohammad Rajab-Nejad, head of TPO’s Department of Commercial Attachés and Trade Centers, shared that the organization was actively recruiting skilled economic experts for these roles. At that time, Iran had 17 commercial attachés stationed in countries including Iraq, Oman, China, Armenia, India, Qatar, and others across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

