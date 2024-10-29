Upgraded Points Study Reveals Which Airports Waste The Most Of Your Time While Traveling

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points ' latest study reveals the U.S. airports where are most likely to lose time waiting, from extended flight delays to lengthy taxi-out times. Analyzing data from the Bureau of Statistics and Flights, the study highlights the airports that often create the biggest obstacles to a smooth, efficient journey.

How Much Time You'll Waste in Airports Due to Delays

Departing Airports Where You Can Expect The Longest And Shortest Layovers

"Whether you're a frequent flyer or just an occasional traveler, wasting time at the airport is something everyone wants to avoid," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "But unfortunately, delays, tarmac waits, equipment maintenance, and long layovers are often unavoidable. Our latest study provides travelers with insights into which airports are more prone to these delays, helping them better prepare

and minimize frustration."

Study Methodology

Upgraded Points analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics on average departure delays and taxi-out times at 40 major U.S. airports. Additionally, average layover times were calculated using data from 30,000+ cross-country flights collected from Google Flights over a 5-day period.

Quick Getaways: Where Passengers Waste the Least Time

1. Aloha and Out the Door – Kahului Airport (OGG)

Maui's Kahului Airport has minimal delays:



Average Departure Delay: 5.7 minutes

Average Taxi-Out Time: 10.5 minutes Total Average Wasted Time: 16.2 minutes

2. A Smooth Departure – Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC)

San José gives the smoothest and fastest departures in the country:



Average Departure Delay: 5.9 minutes

Average Taxi-Out Time: 12.4 minutes Total Average Wasted Time: 18.2 minutes

3. A Houston Breeze – William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

Houston's Hobby Airport delivers quick departures with less than 20 minutes of wasted time:



Average Departure Delay: 7.6 minutes

Average Taxi-Out Time: 11.8 minutes Total Average Wasted Time: 19.4 minutes

4. Efficiently on Time – Sacramento International Airport (SMF)

Sacramento travelers enjoy relatively short wait times:



Average Departure Delay: 8.7 minutes

Average Taxi-Out Time: 12 minutes Total Average Wasted Time: 20.7 minutes

5. Fast Giant – Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson keeps delays at a minimum compared to other large airports:



Average Departure Delay: 6.3 minutes

Average Taxi-Out Time: 15.8 minutes Total Average Wasted Time: 22 minutes

Study Standouts: Passengers at Kahului Airport experience the shortest departure delays and tarmac times, making it the most time-efficient airport in the study. As one of the smaller airports analyzed, lower passenger traffic likely increases speedy departures.

The Biggest Time Wasters: Airports Where Passengers Lose the Most Minutes

1. The Top Time Drainer – Miami International Airport (MIA)

For those flying out of Miami, expect nearly an hour lost between delays and taxi-out times:



Average Departure Delay: 24.6 minutes

Average Taxi-Out Time: 22.6 minutes Total Average Wasted Time: 47.1 minutes

2. Delays in the Bay – San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Francisco travelers face a hotspot of wasted time in delayed departures:



Average Departure Delay: 20.5 minutes

Average Taxi-Out Time: 20.8 minutes Total Average Wasted Time: 41.3 minutes

3. Everything's Bigger, Including Delays – Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

In the Lone Star State, passengers at DFW can expect to lose almost 40 minutes in delays:



Average Departure Delay: 19.2 minutes

Average Taxi-Out Time: 18.7 minutes Total Average Wasted Time: 37.9 minutes

4. The Liberty to Wait – Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Philadelphia's extended taxi-out times contribute to wasted time at the airport:



Average Departure Delay: 15.8 minutes

Average Taxi-Out Time: 21.1 minutes Total Average Wasted Time: 36.9 minutes

5. Slow to Take Off – LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

New York's LaGuardia earns a reputation for slow departures with these averages:



Average Departure Delay: 13.5 minutes

Average Taxi-Out Time: 23 minutes Total Average Wasted Time: 36.5 minutes

Study Standouts:

LaGuardia's average departure delay is just slightly above the national average, at 13.5 minutes, but its taxi-out time tops the charts at 23 minutes. Due to limited runway space, planes spend extra time maneuvering, meaning travelers can expect average airport delays but often longer waits on the tarmac.

Check out more details, including some major outliers, average layover times, and the shortest and longest layovers, by visiting the complete survey online .

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: .

