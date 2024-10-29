Global Pipeline Construction Market Set For 5.7% Growth, Reaching $62.89 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pipeline Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The pipeline construction market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expected to increase from $47.68 billion in 2023 to $50.39 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The historical growth can be attributed to the development and production of oil and gas resources, rising demand for safe, economical, and reliable infrastructure for transporting oil and gas, and heightened investments in pipeline projects.

Global Pipeline Construction Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The pipeline construction market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $62.89 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include climate change initiatives, public perception and opposition, geopolitical stability, resource exploration, and energy transition policies.

Get Detailed Insights into the Global Pipeline Construction Market with Our Sample Report:



What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Pipeline Construction Market?

The increase in energy consumption is fueling the pipeline construction market. Rising affluence, urbanization, and enhanced access to electricity are driving energy demand. Energy-producing industries rely on pipelines to transport energy resources such as natural gas, propane, and gasoline.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Pipeline Construction Market?

Key players in the pipeline construction market include Energy Transfer LP, Nippon Steel Corporation, Enterprise Products Partners L.P., Enbridge lnc., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Kinder Morgan Inc., Joint Stock Company Transneft, Tenaris S.A, Pembina Pipeline Corporation, TechnipFMC plc, TMK Group, Primoris Services Corporation, Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S., Ledcor Group, Mott Macdonald Group Ltd., Forterra Inc., McDermott International Inc., Bonatti S.p.A., Spiecapag, CRC-Evans Pipeline International Inc., Prosaic Steel & Alloys, Gateway Pipeline LLC, Pumpco Inc., Cogbill Construction LLC, Sung IL Sim Co Ltd., Cecon Group, Barnard Construction Company Inc.,

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Pipeline Construction Market Size?

Leading companies in the pipeline construction market are concentrating on completing advanced pipeline projects to gain a competitive advantage. This includes the development of cross-border hydrogen pipelines, which involves building infrastructure to enable the transmission of hydrogen across different countries.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Pipeline Construction Market?

1) By Pipe Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic

2) By Equipment: Valves, Pipeline, Metering Skids, Compressor stations

3) By Operation: Transmission, Distribution

4) By Application: Liquid Pipeline, Gas Pipeline

5) By End User: Oil and Gas, Chemical, Water and Wastewater, Energy, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pipeline Construction Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Pipeline Construction Market?

Pipeline construction involves initiating any excavation or property disturbance aimed at installing, building, maintaining, repairing, replacing, modifying, or removing a pipeline. Pipelines are utilized to transport materials such as sewage, gas, and water from one location to another.

The Pipeline Construction Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Pipeline Construction Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Pipeline Construction Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into pipeline construction market size, pipeline construction market drivers and trends, pipeline construction competitors' revenues, and pipeline construction market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2024



Pipeline Integrity Management Global Market Report 2024



Pipeline And Process Services Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.