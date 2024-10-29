Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP Family Law Attorneys Recognized By Super Lawyers® And Lawdragon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP , a leading family and matrimonial law firm based in New York City, announced that several of its attorneys have been recognized in the prestigious 2024 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists, as well as the 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers guide.

These accolades highlight the firm's exceptional expertise and leadership in family and matrimonial law.

The honored attorneys include:



Partners – Eleanor B. Alter , Adam John Wolff , Jenifer J. Foley , Michael D. Stutman , and Dana M. Stutman – named to the 2024 Super Lawyers® List and the 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers guide



Counsel – Kari H. Lichtenstein and Valerie H. Tocci – named to the 2024 Super Lawyers List

Associate – MaryJane Gurriell – named to the 2024 Super Lawyers Rising Stars List

These honors reflect Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP's commitment to providing exceptional legal counsel and support to their clients during some of life's most challenging moments and underscores the firm's unwavering dedication to their clients and distinguished expertise in matrimonial and family law.

The Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists are compiled through a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and editorial review. The Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers guide is similarly selective, recognizing the top family lawyers across the nation.

About Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP

Alter Wolff Foley

& Stutman LLP

(AWFS) is a

New York City-based law firm comprised of experienced and recognized family and matrimonial lawyers. AWFS brings over 150 years of combined legal experience, representing globally-known names, including notable celebrity clients, high-profile business owners, high-net-worth individuals, professionals, and their spouses. The team at AWFS discreetly and seamlessly addresses complex legal and financial issues for clients, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, mediation, and a full range of other family and matrimonial law matters. Focused on discretion and dignified outcomes, the firm prides itself on its family-first approach and commitment to the overall wellbeing of its clients and their families. To learn more, visit

.

Media Contact:

Camille Placa

[email protected]

(212) 218-5375

