Accuknox And Checkmarx Deliver Comprehensive, Zero-Trust, Code-To-Cloud, Build To Run-Time Security

- David DewaeleMENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AccuKnox and Checkmarx deliver comprehensive, Zero-Trust, Code-to-Cloud, Build to Run-time SecurityAccuKnox, Inc., a leading provider of Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform), announced that it has joined the Checkmarx Tech Partner program to deliver comprehensive code-to-cloud, build-to-run-time security.Checkmarx is a leader in application security, trusted by more than 1,700 organizations. Gartner consistently recognizes Checkmarx as a Leader in Application Security Testing (AST).As a Checkmarx Tech Partner program member, AccuKnox will leverage Checkmarx capabilities in shift-left detection early in the development journey through deployment in the cloud. This partnership enables AccuKnox to stay at the forefront of innovation, ensuring its customers receive the most advanced and secure cloud-native protection.The integrated platform offers three key services:▪Static application security testing (SAST): AccuKnox integrates seamlessly with Checkmarx SAST tools, enabling enterprises to identify and address vulnerabilities early in the development cycle▪Software composition analysis (CxSCA): Helps mitigate risks in open-source software and third-party libraries▪Infrastructure as code analysis (KICS): Detects security misconfigurations in IaC templatesThis integrated solution offers development and security teams with the following benefits:▪It provides users a comprehensive approach to application security from Code to Runtime or build to deployment. It helps organizations to identify, prioritize, and address the most significant risks to critical assets.▪It helps protect applications from vulnerabilities at every development lifecycle stage. Our unified platform allows teams to streamline security processes, improve collaboration, and make informed decisions based on actionable insights. They'll experience enhanced efficiency, reduced risk, and a more robust security posture.▪Additional benefits include:oEnhanced visibility: Teams will better understand their cloud security posture.oImproved efficiency: Automated security tasks reduce manual effort.oReduced risk: Identify and remediate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.oImproved compliance: Ensure adherence to industry standards and regulations.oReduce vulnerability fatigue with AccuKnox and Checkmarx correlation and feedback of the runtime context.AccuKnox's Zero Trust Cloud Native Security Platform is designed to enhance the capabilities of Infrastructure Security and DevSecOps teams by empowering them to detect, prioritize, prevent, and protect against potential cloud attacks.▪CSPM (Cloud Security Posture Management)▪ASPM (Application Security Posture Management)▪KIEM (Kubernetes Identity and Entitlement Management)▪KSPM (Kubernetes Security Posture Management)▪CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform)▪GRC (Governance Risk and Compliance)▪Roadmap: AI/LLM Security, API SecurityKey Differentiators▪It is powered by the KubeArmor Open Source Project, a solution developed by AccuKnox. It is now a CNCF project that delivers in-line run-time security and has achieved 1 Million+ downloads and 1,400+ GitHub stars.▪Secures modern workloads (Kubernetes) and traditional workloads (VMs)▪Automated Dynamic checks in the CI pipeline (DAST, SAST, SCA)▪Automated Zero Trust Cloud Security (Public, Private, Hybrid, Air-gapped)Supporting Quotes“We are pleased to collaborate with Zero Trust Cloud Security innovators like AccuKnox in their efforts to deliver a comprehensive 'Code to Cloud' and 'Build to Run-time Security'. Through our industry-leading position in application security and our commitment to building a robust ecosystem of partnerships, we aim to drive forward innovations and comprehensive protections across the entire application lifecycle.” said David Dewaele, Head of Product Partnerships at Checkmarx.“We are excited to partner with Checkmarx to deliver a category-leading integrated AppSec/CloudSec platform. We look forward to leveraging Checkmarx's leadership in application security to deliver zero trust security and help clients address current and emerging threat vectors,” said Raj Panchapakesan, Global Head of Partner Ecosystem at AccuKnox.About AccuKnoxAccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Edge/IoT & 5G assets. AccuKnox is funded by leading Cyber Security Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security.PR Contact: Jen Wilson, Director – Operations, ...

