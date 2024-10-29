Bezos clarifies why American newspaper dropped presidential endorsements

(MENAFN) In a significant shift for The Washington Post, owner Jeff Bezos has articulated the reasons behind the newspaper's recent decision to discontinue its long-standing practice of endorsing presidential candidates. In an op-ed published by the Post on Monday, Bezos responded to backlash from both current and former staff members regarding this change.



The Washington Post has been making presidential endorsements since 1976, endorsing notable candidates like Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. However, the newspaper announced the suspension of endorsements last Friday, which triggered resignations among several editorial staff members. Reports indicated that the editorial team had drafted an endorsement for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris ahead of the upcoming election, but this was ultimately not approved by management.



Bezos highlighted a Gallup poll indicating that nearly 70 percent of Americans have little to no trust in the media, describing the current state of journalism as the "least trusted profession." He acknowledged that there is a widespread belief among the public that media outlets are biased, and he emphasized that the practice of presidential endorsements contributes to this perception of bias and a lack of independence.



"Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election," Bezos stated. "What they actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one."



Despite the timing of the announcement—just weeks before the November 5 election—Bezos conceded that the decision was a result of "inadequate planning." He clarified that his choice to eliminate endorsements was not influenced by either of the political campaigns and was unrelated to a recent meeting between Republican candidate Donald Trump and executives from Blue Origin, his aerospace company.



As the media landscape continues to evolve, Bezos' rationale reflects a broader concern about trust and perception within journalism. The Washington Post's shift away from endorsements signals an attempt to rebuild credibility and align more closely with the public’s demand for unbiased reporting. The implications of this decision will likely resonate beyond the current election cycle, as the Post seeks to navigate the complexities of public trust in the media.

MENAFN29102024000045015687ID1108828467