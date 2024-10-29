U.S. Defense Department reveals N-Korea dispatched approximately 10,000 troops to Russia

(MENAFN) The U.S. Defense Department has revealed that North Korea has dispatched approximately 10,000 to Russia for training and potential deployment in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh made this announcement on Monday, highlighting that some of these have already moved closer to the Ukrainian border, particularly in the Kursk Region.



Singh expressed concerns that these North Korean troops could be used in combat or to support Russian operations against Ukrainian forces. The revelation comes in light of Ukraine’s recent military incursions into territory recognized as Russian, which began in August. White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby stated last week that if North Korean soldiers engage in the conflict, they would be viewed as “legitimate military targets.” When questioned about whether the Pentagon would consider these troops “fair game” if they remained on Russian soil, Singh confirmed that Kirby’s statement still applies.



The Pentagon interprets the deployment of North Korean troops as indicative of "increasing desperation" on the part of Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that he may be facing greater challenges than previously understood. While Putin has not explicitly confirmed or denied the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia, he acknowledged the existence of a bilateral treaty with Pyongyang that outlines military cooperation.



In response to inquiries about the nature of this military partnership, Putin emphasized that the specifics of cooperation—whether it includes more than just joint exercises—are matters for Russia and North Korea alone to determine. He drew a parallel to Ukraine's autonomy in shaping its national security policies, whether in collaboration with NATO or otherwise, suggesting that international opinions should not interfere with these decisions.



The potential involvement of North Korean troops raises further complications in an already volatile situation, as both countries seek to strengthen their military capabilities amid ongoing hostilities in Ukraine. As the situation unfolds, global attention remains focused on the implications of this development for the balance of power in the region.

