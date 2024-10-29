Kuwait Referees Tout Participation In Bahrain's Int'l School Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholoud Al-Enezi

MANAMA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Two Kuwaiti referees partaking in the International School Games in Bahrain said Tuesday involvement in global events is essential to develop referees' skills and gain further experience.

Speaking to KUNA, Mohammad Al-Shatti and Maatouq Al-Maatouq said joining international championships is a golden opportunity to work side by side with referees from across the world and to share relevant experience with them.

Al-Shatti said he is so proud to represent the State of Kuwait in this championship and international sports events in general in order to demonstrate the honorable image of Kuwaiti youth, particularly referees.

He elaborated that his participation in this Bahrain-hosted event came at the invitation of the Bahrain Tennis Federation.

He spoke highly of the championship as giving referees the chance to work with a large number of referees of various nationalities, given that the event attracted as many as 100 athletes.

On his part, Al-Maatouq said the gathering is a good opportunity for all world referees to come together to gain new skills, communicate with athletes and manage complicated games.

He pointed out that referee-to-referee meetings are considered to be a tool to understand other countries' culture of games and to help referees sharpen their skills of managing international matches.

Al-Maatouq voiced pleasure to represent his country at the International School Games in Bahrain, explaining that referees are handpicked as per accredited performance assessments and management capabilities as well as law knowledge.

The 2024 school championship, hosted by Bahrain from October 24-31, attracts 5,515 athletes from 71 countries, including Kuwait, marking the largest participation in the history of the games. (end)

