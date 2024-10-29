Aurora Capital Partners Named To Inc.'S 2024 List Of Founder-Friendly Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Aurora Capital Partners ("Aurora"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has been named to Inc.'s sixth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, which honors private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs and partnering with founder-led businesses.

Since its inception in 1991, Aurora has focused on aligning with outstanding founders and management teams. Since 2016, Aurora has partnered with seven founder-led businesses and deployed approximately $2.2 billion of equity capital.



"Over 33 years, we have strived to be the partner of choice to management teams, working closely with industry-leading companies to help capitalize on organic and inorganic growth opportunities," said Scott Erickson, Partner at Aurora Capital Partners. "We remain dedicated to forming sincere partnerships with founders and management teams, serving as a financial and strategic partner to help empower them with the capital and support they need to grow and succeed. We are proud of the lasting relationships we have formed, and look forward to the privilege of continuing to work with exceptional founders and management teams."

"Partnering with Aurora has been transformative for Cold Chain Technologies," said Larry Gordon, Founder of Cold Chain Technologies, an Aurora portfolio company since 2019. "Aurora has invested heavily in our growth – whether it's human capital, the build out of our acquisition engine, or driving commercial excellence – Aurora has consistently provided the resources and expertise needed to unlock our full potential."

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading

Los Angeles-based private equity firm with

$6 billion

in assets under management. Founded in 1991, the firm invests in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit:



About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

