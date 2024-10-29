Aeromexico’S Credit Ratings Climb After Debt Refinancing Plan

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Aeromexico, Mexico's flag carrier, has received a significant boost in its credit ratings from Moody's and S&P Global Ratings. This upgrade reflects the airline's improved and recent debt refinancing efforts.



Moody's raised Aeromexico's corporate family rating from 'B2' to 'Ba3', while S&P Global Ratings increased it from 'B' to 'B+'. Both agencies cited strong operational and financial performance as key factors in their decisions.



The upgrades coincide with Aeromexico's announcement of a issuance aimed at raising up to $1.1 billion to refinance notes due in 2027. This move is expected to significantly improve the company's debt profile.



Aeromexico's unique position as the only full-service carrier in Mexico offering wide-body and long-haul services globally has contributed to its improved standing.



However, the airline still faces challenges, including industry volatility, macroeconomic risks, and potential cost increases.







The recent upgrades mark a turnaround for Aeromexic , which entered a voluntary financial restructuring process under Chapter 11 in June 2020. The airline successfully emerged from bankruptcy in 2022 with a new business plan.



Both rating agencies express confidence in Aeromexico's future performance, expecting the airline to maintain strong credit metrics and liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months.



This outlook assumes Aeromexico will continue its conservative management approach. Aeromexico's upgrades and debt refinancing initiatives position the airline for potentially stronger financial performance.



In addition, these steps are expected to boost its competitiveness in the post-pandemic landscape in the coming years. The recovery of the airline industry remains a topic of global interest.



Aeromexico's story provides valuable insights into how carriers can navigate these challenging times. The market will be watching closely to see how this narrative unfolds in the competitive aviation sector.

