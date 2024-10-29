Ford’S Electric Vehicle Gamble: A $1.2 Billion Loss And Trailing Competitors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ford's recent report paints a sobering picture of the company's struggles in the electric vehicle market. The automaker's third-quarter results revealed a 25% drop in net profit, largely due to a $1.2 billion loss in its electric vehicle segment.



This setback comes at a time when rivals like GM and Tesla are posting strong results. The company's stock took a hit, falling 4% in after-hours trading.



This decline continues a downward trend that began in July when poor second-quarter results caused the stock to plummet 18% in a single day. Ford's shares have now fallen 7% this year, while GM's have surged 47%.



Despite these challenges, Ford did see a 5% increase in revenue, reaching $46.2 billion. This growth was driven by strong sales of the company's larger pickup trucks.



However, the positive news was overshadowed by the significant losses in the electric vehicle division. Ford's president, Jim Farley, acknowledged that reducing losses in the electric vehicle sector is a top priority.







The company expects to lose around $5 billion on electric vehicles this year alone. This is despite cutting $500 million in EV-related costs compared to the previous year.

Ford's Financial Outlook Faces Challenges

The company's financial outlook remains uncertain. Ford's CFO, John Lawler, stated that the full-year pre-tax profit would likely reach only $10 billion, the minimum expected by the market.



This projection factors in a $1 billion charge related to a scrapped electric vehicle investment. While Ford's electric vehicle division struggles, its commercial vehicle unit is performing well.



This segment, which sells large pickups and cargo vans to contractors and businesses, reported a 10% increase in pre-tax profit, reaching $1.8 billion. The growth is attributed to a recent redesign of Ford's heavy-duty pickups.



As Ford navigates these challenges, it faces tough competition. Tesla reported a 17% increase in third-quarter profits, while GM posted an 8.4% adjusted pre-tax margin compared to Ford's 5.5%.



These figures highlight the uphill battle Ford faces in the evolving automotive landscape. Ford's situation underscores the complexities of transitioning to electric vehicles.



While necessary for long-term sustainability, this shift comes with significant short-term costs. The company must find a way to balance innovation with profitability as it moves forward in an increasingly competitive market.

