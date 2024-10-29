Brazil’S State-Driven Pharmaceutical Push: BNDES Funds “Brazilian Ozempic” And More

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's is taking a hands-on approach to development. The Brazilian Development (BNDES) has reached record levels of funding for the country's drug in 2024.



This move echoes strategies often seen in more socialist-leaning economies. BNDES President Aloizio Mercadante announced that by mid-July 2024, the bank had approved R$2 billion ($357 million) in credit for pharmaceutical companies.



This amount surpasses the entire 2023 total by 32%. The surge stems from the BNDES Mais Inovação program, launched in September 2023.



A key project receiving state backing is the development of a Brazilian generic version of Ozempic. This popular diabetes and weight loss medication could be available locally by 2025.



In addition, Mercadante claims this will make the drug more affordable for Brazilians. The government's involvement extends beyond just Ozempic.







BNDES provided R$48 million ($8.57 million) for a new EMS pharmaceutical plant in Hortolândia, São Paulo. This facility will produce molecules for diabetes and obesity treatment, including liraglutide and semaglutide.

EMS Expands Generic Drug Production in Brazil

EMS, a major Brazilian pharmaceutical company, plans to develop eight generic drugs for diabetes and cancer treatment. Six of these drugs will be new to the Brazilian market.



The company also aims to produce 17 innovative molecules for various conditions. From January 2023 to July 2024, BNDES approved R$4.5 billion ($803.57 million) for the health industrial complex.



This marks the highest amount in the bank's records since 1995. For the pharmaceutical industry specifically, approvals in early 2024 reached R$2.1 billion ($375 million).



These investments align with the Brazilian government's strategy to strengthen its Economic-Industrial Health Complex. The goal is to enhance the domestic production of medicines, vaccines, and medical supplies.



This approach aims to reduce reliance on imports and decrease the trade deficit in healthcare products. While proponents argue this strategy will improve access to essential medications, critics might question the heavy state involvement.



They could argue that such interventions distort market forces and potentially stifle private sector innovation. The Brazilian government's pharmaceutical funding push represents a significant shift in industrial policy.



It remains to be seen how this approach will impact the country's healthcare landscape and economic competitiveness in the long run.

