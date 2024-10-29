Indian Christians Rally Against Rising Persecution, Citing Alarming Incident Numbers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Indian Christians have taken to the streets to protest the escalating persecution they face across the country. Their demonstration highlights a troubling trend of violence and discrimination against the religious minority. point to data showing at least 585 incidents targeting Christians between January and September 2024.



The United Christian Forum (UCF), a watchdog group, compiled these figures. They reveal a significant uptick in compared to previous years. Christians make up about 2.3% of India's 1.4 billion population. Many feel increasingly vulnerable in a nation where Hindu nationalism has gained ground.



Demonstrators gathered near the Indian parliament in New Delhi to voice their concerns. They aimed to draw attention to what they see as a failure of government protection. The protest brought together around 3,000 Christians from various denominations. They united in their call for action against religious intolerance.



Incidents reported by the UCF range from physical assaults to property damage. Some Christians have faced accusations of forced conversions. These allegations often serve as pretexts for harassment or violence. Protesters argue that such claims are usually baseless and used to justify persecution.







The state of Uttar Pradesh has seen the highest number of incidents. It recorded 156 cases of anti-Christian violence in the first nine months of 2024. Chhattisgarh follows closely with 127 reported incidents. Both states have large Hindu majorities and BJP-led governments.



Christian leaders express frustration with repeated appeals to authorities. They say their pleas to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials have gone unheeded. The demonstrators hope their public action will finally prompt a meaningful response from the government.

Critics argue that anti-conversion laws in several states exacerbate the problem. These laws, ostensibly meant to prevent forced conversions, often lead to increased scrutiny of Christian activities. Some see them as tools for intimidation rather than protection of religious freedom.



The protest organizers highlighted the "deep anguish" felt by many Christians in India. They pointed out that violence seems more prevalent in states ruled by the BJP . This party is known for its Hindu nationalist stance.







International observers have also noted the worsening situation for Christians in India. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom has expressed concern. It recommends that India be designated as a "Country of Particular Concern" for religious freedom violations.



Despite the challenges, many Indian Christians remain committed to their faith. They continue to advocate for their rights and religious freedom. The recent protest serves as a visible reminder of their ongoing struggle for acceptance and safety.



As India grapples with these issues, the international community watches closely. The treatment of religious minorities often serves as a barometer for a nation's commitment to human rights. The coming months may prove crucial in determining the trajectory of religious freedom in India.

