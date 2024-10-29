Netanyahu underscores Israel's strength, resilience in face of increasing threats

(MENAFN) In a recent address to the Knesset, Israeli Prime underscored Israel's strength and resilience in the face of increasing threats, particularly from Iran. He asserted that the Israeli "Entity" is not as vulnerable as a spider's web but rather more robust than steel, emphasizing the critical link between Israel's fate and that of the wider world by stating, "If Israel falls, the whole world falls."



Netanyahu detailed the various challenges confronting Israel, framing them as significant threats not only to the nation but to the entire Middle East and beyond. He pointed to Iran's ambitions to develop nuclear weapons as a direct threat aimed at Israel's destruction. Furthermore, he noted that Iran has long-range intercontinental missiles and provides deadly weapons to its proxies, which Israel is dedicated to countering.



Despite these formidable challenges, Netanyahu declared that Israel will not yield to external pressures, asserting, "We will win for all humanity." He highlighted the transformative impact of Israel's military responses in the Middle East, indicating that Israel has actively engaged its adversaries in an unrelenting manner. He also acknowledged the ongoing efforts to account for hostages taken during recent conflicts, expressing a commitment to returning both the living and the deceased.



Recognizing that Israel has faced significant setbacks, Netanyahu affirmed that the nation has not been defeated. Rather, he asserted that Israel's response has been one of warfare aimed at reshaping the regional landscape. He framed the idea of "overwhelming victory" as a serious commitment to dismantling the terrorist infrastructure of Hamas in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.



Netanyahu discussed Israel's systematic strategy to dismantle what he described as the "Iranian octopus," referring to military operations targeting Iranian assets. He reported that Israel has conducted numerous attacks on military installations in Iran, including defense systems and missile production facilities aimed at Israel, while expressing gratitude to allies like the United States for their continuous support.



In outlining Israel's long-term strategic goals, Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of decisive military action to dismantle what he termed the "axis of evil" and to limit Iranian influence in the region. He stressed the urgency of preventing Iran from achieving nuclear capabilities, indicating that recent military strikes have significantly weakened Iran's defense infrastructure.

