Hezbollah confirms its recent military operations targeting Israeli forces

(MENAFN) Hezbollah has confirmed its recent military operations targeting Israeli forces, marking a significant escalation in violence. Reports indicate that at least 20 individuals have been killed, with many others wounded due to Israeli in various areas of Lebanon. This uptick in hostilities follows Israel's announcement of the deaths of two officers and three during clashes in Lebanon just a day prior.



In a series of statements made on Sunday, Hezbollah disclosed that it conducted three rocket aimed at an Israeli military gathering at the Fatima border gate. The group also targeted Israeli troops located between the settlements of Al-Manara and Margaliot in the northern occupied territories with two additional strikes.



Hebrew Channel 12 reported that 15 shells were fired from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona and its surrounding areas in the Galilee. Furthermore, the Israeli army announced that it had intercepted a drone that had been launched from Lebanese territory, adding another layer to the escalating military confrontation.



The Israeli Home Front issued warnings to residents of Metulla, Kiryat Shmona, and nearby communities in the Upper Galilee, as well as Hanita, Shlomi, and Ras Naqoura in the Western Galilee, following the activation of air raid sirens. In light of these developments, Hezbollah urged Kiryat Shmona's residents to evacuate immediately, having previously advised inhabitants of 25 Israeli settlements to leave in anticipation of possible bombardment.



On the same day, Hezbollah targeted a military industrial site, an industrial zone, and multiple gatherings of Israeli forces, totaling 29 attacks throughout the day. The Israeli military reported that the death toll among its troops in Lebanon has risen to 15 over the past two days, while military sources confirmed that casualties from ongoing battles in southern Lebanon have reached a total of 88.



As the conflict escalates, the situation remains highly volatile, with significant losses on both sides. The recent military actions and retaliatory responses highlight the precarious nature of the region, raising alarms about further escalation and the potential for a wider conflict. The ongoing hostilities underscore the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and seek a resolution to this protracted conflict.

MENAFN29102024000045015687ID1108828278