Prohance Showcased Productivity Innovation At Shared Services & Outsourcing Week Asia 2024

Team ProHance at SSON Asia 2024

Fireside Chat on Unlocking Productivity Excellence in Shared Services - How do you prioritise initiatives to ensure maximum productivity while aligning with your company's long-term goals and incorporating technological tools?

ProHance joined leaders at #SSOWAsia to highlight productivity solutions for maximizing efficiency in shared services.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProHance , a leader in productivity and analytics solutions for workforce optimization, participated in the recent Shared Services & Outsourcing Week Asia 2024 (SSOW Asia) held in Singapore. The event brought together key leaders and experts in shared services and outsourcing to explore the latest trends and innovations driving productivity excellence across Asia.As part of its participation, ProHance engaged in high-impact discussions, including a Fireside Chat on“Unlocking Productivity Excellence in Shared Services: How Do You Prioritize Initiatives to Ensure Maximum Productivity While Aligning with Your Company's Long-Term Goals and Incorporating Technological Tools?” Moderated by Rajeev Mall, Vice President of Mondelēz Digital Services at Mondelēz International, the panel featured Biddappa (Sachin) Machanda, Country Head and VP of ProHance Philippines, alongside Yasutaka Zushi, Finance Solutions Japan/China Head & Japan Site Lead at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.Ashish Syngal, Senior VP, Customer Success and Key Accounts, ProHance also attended the event.“We were thrilled to share ProHance's vision for optimizing shared services productivity through innovation and insights,” said Sachin.“As companies streamline operations and leverage technology, ProHance remains committed to supporting transformative strategies that align with long-term organizational goals.”ProHance's platform provided actionable insights and strategic tools for productivity enhancement, cost optimization, and data-driven decision-making. With over 370,000 users across 25 countries, ProHance is dedicated to helping organizations unlock sustainable growth and improve performance in shared services environments.For more information on ProHance's suite of productivity solutions, please visit .ABOUT PROHANCE: Empower your organization with ProHance's comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data-driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 370,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, visit .

