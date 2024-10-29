Netanyahu declares Israel is ready to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Israeli Prime declared that Israel is ready to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. This announcement coincides with a contentious decision by the Israeli Knesset to prohibit the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) within Israel and East Jerusalem.



In a post on the social platform X, Netanyahu stressed the need for ongoing sustainable humanitarian assistance to Gaza, asserting that Israel is willing to work with international partners to facilitate aid while ensuring that such efforts do not endanger Israel’s security.



The Knesset's decision to ban UNRWA's activities received overwhelming support, with 92 members voting in favor and just 10 against. This legislative action comes after years of Israeli criticism of UNRWA, a sentiment that has intensified since the outbreak of conflict on October 7, when Hamas launched a significant offensive against Israel.



The United States has voiced deep concerns over the Knesset's move, emphasizing the essential role UNRWA plays in providing humanitarian aid in Gaza. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called on the Israeli government to reconsider this legislation, suggesting that the U.S. would assess its next steps based on future developments.



Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, condemned the new law, framing it as part of a broader effort to undermine the agency's credibility. He cautioned that banning UNRWA's operations would exacerbate the already critical humanitarian situation in Gaza, which continues to suffer from the impacts of ongoing conflict and devastation.



As tensions continue to rise, the conflict between humanitarian needs and political actions becomes increasingly prominent, prompting urgent discussions about the future of aid delivery to vulnerable populations in Gaza.

