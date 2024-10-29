Key Drivers Of The Peptide Therapeutics Market In 2024: Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peptide Therapeutics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Peptide Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The peptide therapeutics market size has seen significant growth, expected to rise from $41.44 billion in 2023 to $45.66 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, a deeper understanding of molecular biology, and the expanding applications of peptide therapeutics in oncology.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market?

The peptide therapeutics market size is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $68.83 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to several key factors, including the rising demand for personalized medicine, which emphasizes tailored treatments for individual patients. Additionally, the expanding use of peptide therapeutics in immunotherapy, advancements in peptide delivery systems, and the exploration of emerging peptide targets for infectious diseases are significant contributors

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Peptide Therapeutics Market?

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the peptide therapeutics market. Chronic diseases, which are often long-lasting and may be controllable but not fully curable, have been on the rise due to factors such as increased tobacco use, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol consumption. Peptide therapeutics are proving to be effective in both the prevention and treatment of certain chronic conditions, offering targeted therapies that can address the underlying mechanisms of these diseases. As the incidence of chronic diseases continues to rise, the demand for peptide-based treatments is expected to increase, further fueling market expansion.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Peptide Therapeutics Market?

Key players in the peptide therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., Jhonson & Jhonson, Abbvie Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Bachem Holding AG, PolyPeptide Laboratories BV, Arcus Biosciences Inc., Anaptys Bio Inc., Endoceutics Inc.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Peptide Therapeutics Market?

Major companies in the peptide therapeutics market are increasingly focused on introducing advanced solutions like the cell culture process to gain a competitive edge. The cell culture process involves growing cells outside their natural environment under controlled conditions. This technique includes isolating specific cells of interest from living tissue and maintaining them in a suitable environment for research or therapeutic purposes

How Is The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Generic, Branded

2) By Route of Administration: Parenteral, Mucosal, Oral, Transdermal

3) By Application: Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous Systems, Metabolic Disorders, Infections, Hematological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Dermatology, Respiratory Disorders, Acromegaly, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Peptide Therapeutics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Peptide Therapeutics Market?

Peptide therapeutics represent a therapeutic approach that utilizes peptides as medications. These peptides form a unique class of pharmacological substances, positioned between proteins and small molecules. Naturally occurring peptides fulfill various roles, including functioning as hormones, growth factors, neurotransmitters, ion channel ligands, and anti-infectives. This diverse functionality allows peptides to effectively target various cells and regulate their responses.

The Peptide Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Peptide Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into peptide therapeutics market size, peptide therapeutics market drivers and trends, peptide therapeutics competitors' revenues, and peptide therapeutics market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2024

report/biosimilar-therapeutic-peptide-global-market-report

Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Global Market Report 2024

report/oral-biologics-and-biosimilars-global-market-report

Peptide Antibiotics Global Market Report 2024

report/peptide-antibiotics-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.