Over 2 million Canadians rely on food banks amid economic crisis

(MENAFN) Inflation, soaring housing costs, and inadequate social support systems have driven over two million Canadians to rely on food banks, as reported by Food Banks Canada on Monday. The staggering figure from March 2024 represents nearly five times the number of visits recorded during the same period in 2019, highlighting the severity of the crisis. Food Banks Canada’s Chief Executive Officer, Kirstin Beardsley, emphasized that this dramatic increase reflects the dire situation many low-income Canadians face, pushing them to the brink of desperation and necessitating immediate assistance.



The HungerCount 2024 report suggests that the implementation of a new rent assistance program for low-income Canadians could help alleviate the dual pressures of rising food and housing costs. Certain groups have been disproportionately affected by the crisis, including newcomers to Canada, individuals with disabilities, seniors, and families with children. Alarmingly, nearly a third of food bank users are children, amounting to almost 700,000 children served this year alone. Furthermore, about 18 percent of those relying on food banks are employed in low-wage jobs, indicating that even working individuals struggle to meet basic needs.



Beardsley advocates for a government-provided "groceries and essential benefit" aimed at helping low-income Canadians cope with rising costs. She argues that such support is essential to offset the increases in rent and the cost of essential goods, including food. “It’s really to offset those essential costs,” she noted, stressing the urgent need for financial assistance.



While there are signs of inflation decreasing and interest rates falling, many Canadians cannot afford to wait for the economic relief these trends may eventually provide. Beardsley underscored the immediacy of the situation, stating, “People need money in their pockets today.” The report calls for prompt governmental action to address the crisis, highlighting the urgent need for relief measures to support those most vulnerable in Canadian society.

