Israel passes law banning UNRWA from operating in its territory

(MENAFN) Israel passed a law on Monday that bans the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating within its territory, a move expected to impact the agency's work in Gaza. According to Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth, the Knesset approved the legislation in its second and third readings, with 92 members in favor and 10 opposing. The law cites allegations that some personnel may have been involved in violence by the Palestinian group Hamas during October 7 incidents the previous year.



The new legislation, which will take effect in 90 days, prohibits UNRWA from running any institutions, providing services, or conducting activities—whether directly or indirectly—on Israeli soil. It also mandates that all UNRWA activities in East Jerusalem be discontinued, transferring these responsibilities to Israel’s authority. The law was introduced by Knesset members Boaz Bismuth, Sharren Haskel, and Eli Dellal.



Additionally, a separate bill passed with an 87-9 vote cuts all Israeli ties with UNRWA, eliminating any prior cooperation or privileges. This law also revokes the 1967 agreement that had allowed UNRWA’s presence in Israel, stripping its staff of diplomatic immunity and diplomatic visas.



With the enactment of these laws, Israel’s foreign and interior ministries will cease issuing entry visas to UNRWA staff, and Israeli customs will no longer process the agency’s imports. UNRWA’s longstanding diplomatic status and tax exemptions, granted since 1967, will also be terminated.

