Overnight Death Toll Of Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attack On N. Gaza Rises To 55: Sources

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 29 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 55 Palestinians were killed overnight, by an Israeli Zionist attack at a residential building, in the town of Beit Lahia, in the north of Gaza, while dozens others were wounded, Palestinian medical sources and local eyewitnesses said, today.– NNN-WAFA

