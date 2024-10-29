Eighth FII Conf. Begins In Riyadh, Kuwait Amir's Representative Attending

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The eighth edition of the Future of Initiative (FII) kicked off in Riyadh on Tuesday under the theme: "Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow".

His Highness the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Representative, of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment and Acting Minister of Oil Nora Al-Fassam is partaking in the event.

In a keynote speech, Governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan said the fund has established more than 92 companies that intensively invest in significant and promising sectors.

He added that over seven years, the FII has facilitated deals at a value of more than USD 125 billion, expecting that nascent market economies would outweigh developed ones by 2030.

This year's eight edition of the FII focuses on fresh strategies to address and tackle global challenges, Africa's role in the world economy and women's role in leading posts, internal structures and practical investment aspects.

Patronized by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the FII mainly aims to explore all possible ventures that would contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 focused on diversifying the Kingdom's economy to become less dependent on oil.

The event attracts more than 5,000 participants from around 90 countries, including heads of state and government, and leading world business leaders. (end)

