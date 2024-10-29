Egypt Proposes Two-Day Ceasefire In Gaza With Hostage-Prisoner Exchange

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International reported that Egypt has proposed a temporary ceasefire and prisoner exchange in Gaza following the killing of at least 45 Palestinians in Israeli on northern Gaza.

Reuters reported on Monday, October 28, that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made these remarks during a press with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

El-Sisi emphasized that negotiations should resume within 10 days after implementing the temporary ceasefire to achieve a permanent truce.

So far, Israel and Hamas have not commented on Egypt's proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to a Palestinian official cited by Reuters,“I expect Hamas to listen to the new proposals, but it is determined that any agreement must end the war and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza.”

Despite Egypt's efforts to mediate a ceasefire, the Israeli military maintains that the war will not end until Hamas is dismantled as a military force and governing entity in Gaza. This stance reflects the ongoing complexity and deeply rooted tensions of the conflict.

According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, over 43,000 people have died so far due to Israeli air and ground attacks on Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to prevent further loss of life and human suffering.

The escalating conflict and rising casualties in Gaza underline the urgent need for effective diplomatic efforts, highlighting Egypt's role in proposing a ceasefire to pave the way for lasting peace.

