Vossloh supplies rail fastening and switch systems for a total of around €75 million for the of a new high-speed line in Morocco

29.10.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Vossloh supplies rail fastening and switch systems for a total of around €75 million for the construction of a new high-speed line in Morocco

Order from Morocco's national railway operator ONCF for the construction of the high-speed link between Casablanca and Marrakesh

Deliveries will take place from 2024 until 2028 Signing of contract for switch systems on October 28, 2024 in Rabat in the presence of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, the French President and his business delegation Werdohl, October 29, 2024. Vossloh has received a major order from the Moroccan state railroad ONCF (Office National des Chemins de Fer). It includes the delivery of switches and switch components worth the equivalent of almost €50 million by 2027 and the delivery of rail fastening systems for around €25 million by 2028. The components will be used to build the approximately 245-kilometer high-speed link between the cities of Casablanca and Marrakesh. The line will allow speeds of up to 320 km/h and significantly shorten the regular journey time between the two major cities. Deliveries of the rail fasteners will begin this year, followed by the switch systems and components in 2025, so that the line section can be completed in time for the start of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The high-speed network in Morocco is currently undergoing massive expansion. Currently, speeds of more than 300 km/h can only be reached on the approximately 200-kilometer section between the cities of Tangier and Kenitra. By 2040, Morocco's high-speed network is set to grow to a length of 1,300 kilometers. The contract for the switch systems and components was signed on the evening of October 28, 2024, in Rabat in the presence of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco and the French President Emmanuel Macron. "We are delighted that this important customer has once again placed its trust in us. The construction of such demanding high-speed lines requires the highest standards in terms of quality and reliability. With our innovative, high-quality products and our deep and comprehensive understanding of the rail track, we can meet these requirements and have once again established ourselves as the preferred partner," says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, adding: "We have been involved in building a modern, sustainable and high-performance transport system in Morocco for several decades. We are pleased that we can continue to contribute to the promotion of green mobility in the region." Contact details for the media:

Andreas Friedemann

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608

E-Mail: ... Contact details for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609

E-Mail: I... Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovation for around 140 years. With its comprehensive range of products and services for the rail track, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this field. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "rail track availability". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With around 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods with its products and services. The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2023 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,214.3 million with around 4,000 employees.

