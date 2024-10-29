Mortgage Rates Under 'Eoselia' Program For Veterans To Be Reduced Shuliak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, only 270 veteran families have purchased homes under the 'eOselia' program, and this situation needs to be addressed by establishing a preferential mortgage rate of 3% for them.

This opinion was expressed by Olena Shuliak, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Regional Development, Local Self-Government, and Urban Planning, in an interview with Ukrinform .

"Veterans are not actively utilizing this program - only 270 families," she noted.

Shuliak described this situation as "an injustice that urgently needs to be rectified." She explained that the current interest rate for veterans is set at 7%, while active military personnel benefit from a 3% rate.

"The veteran community has every right to demand equal conditions with military personnel, particularly a preferential mortgage interest rate of 3%," the MP asserted.

She mentioned that she recently had a conversation with Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the President's Office, who was "genuinely surprised by this situation."

"I consider this issue important. We raised it when Yulia Laputina was the Minister for Veterans Affairs. I hope the new minister will pay attention to this matter, and the government will hear our arguments and make the necessary adjustments and changes to the eOselia program," Shuliak said.

As reported by Ukrinform, within the framework of the EU Ukraine Facility, budget programs of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs to provide housing for war veterans and families of fallen defenders will be financed with EUR

450 million over the next four years.