Earthquake Today: A Magnitude 4.1 Quake Was Felt In The Bay Of Bengal On October 29

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 quake was felt in the Bay of Bengal today morning (October 29), according to data from the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on the social X (formerly known as Twitter), the NCS said the quake occurred in Bay of Bengal at a depth of 16.1 km at 09.22 am.

“EQ of M: 4.1, On: 29/10/2024 09:22:34 IST, Lat: 12.27 N, Long: 87.87 E, Depth: 16.1 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” it stated.

No casualties or damage has been reported so far.

On October 22, an earthquake of magnitude of 3.8 struck Maharashtra's Nanded district at 06.52 am. Prior to that, on October 13, two earthquakes were felt across India - one in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and another in Udalguri, Assam.

A 4.3 quake struck Chenab valley in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir at 6.14 am on October 13, according to the NCS. The earthquake epicentre was 4 km deep and was located at coordinates: Lat, Long 32.95, 75.83.

Later in the day, another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted the north-central part of Assam , an official bulletin said. The earthquake's epicentre was located around 105 km north of Guwahati and 48 km west of Tezpur, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Local people of Darrang, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Kamrup and Biswanath districts also experienced earthquake tremors today, Sunday. However, there were no reports of damage or harm to any life from the state due to earthquake today.

The tremors were also felt in some parts of western Arunachal Pradesh as well as eastern Bhutan , reported PTI. There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property. The northeastern region and the Himalayan region fall under seismically active zone. Hence, they experience frequent earthquakes because of tectonic plates movement along a fault line.

Over the past few weeks, the earthquake incidents have increased in the region and experts believe that the main reason behind frequent earthquakes is the release of pressure.

(With inputs from Agencies)