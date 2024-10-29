Yemen's Houthis Claim Three Attacks On Ships In Arabian, Red Seas

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Oct 29 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said in a statement yesterday that, it carried out three targeting three ships in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea, as well as, in the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

“In support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistances, we carried out three military operations, as part of the continuation of imposing a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy. The first operation targeted the ship SC Montreal, in the southern Arabian Sea with two drones, and the hit was accurate,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“The second operation targeted the ship, Maersk Kowloon, in the Arabian Sea, using a cruise missile,” he said, adding,“the third operation targeted the ship, Motaro in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait with several ballistic missiles, and the hits were all accurate.”

“These operations will not stop until the (Israeli) aggression stops, the siege of the Gaza Strip is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon stops,” Sarea said, vowing to launch more attacks.

The Houthi group has controlled much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, since the Yemeni civil war began in late 2014.

Since Nov last year, the Houthis have conducted rocket and drone attacks on the Israeli regime and disrupted“Israeli-linked” shipping in the Red Sea, to demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that erupted on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-SABA

