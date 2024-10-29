Teaching Youngsters About Needs And Wants: A Financial Primer

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Irshad Mushtaq

Understanding management starts with distinguishing between needs and wants. Needs include essentials like food, housing, and clothing. Wants, meanwhile, are additional comforts, such as trendy gadgets or designer clothing. Sound money management hinges on budgeting-tracking income and expenditures. Children should learn saving techniques, prudent borrowing, and the benefits of investing. Sadly, many young adults reach 21 without grasping these critical concepts. Developing financial acumen empowers individuals to navigate life's challenges more effectively. Experts highlight that education transcends academia, spotlighting real-world skills like financial fluency. Respect for parental investments in education translates into valuing the intrinsic worth of learning. Success isn't solely about hard work. It's also about employing smart strategies and understanding how to make money serve you. While formal education plays a part, understanding financial principles is of paramount importance. Recognizing money's true value can lead you to make wise choices impacting your lifestyle positively. Balancing the pursuit of wealth with continuous education is crucial. Embrace knowledge, grasp concepts, and deepen your learning. A growth-focused mindset is key-start early, learn well, and remember, money should be a tool, not an endpoint. Understanding the importance of investing in quality stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds is critical. Recognize why investments grow over time and how they contribute to financial independence. It's crucial to build a strong financial mindset, aiding in quality decision-making. Educational foundations are vital for developing this mindset, helping differentiate between trading, speculation, and investing. Understanding the difference between cryptocurrencies and traditional investments, as well as the distinction between risk assets and investments, arm youngsters with the knowledge to make informed decisions. Start building these financial principles early, nurture decision-making skills, and perceive money not just as a goal but a versatile tool for achieving life's broader aspirations.



