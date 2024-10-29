Diwali 2024: Indian Railways Announces Over 200 Trains For Festive Season Details Inside

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diwali 2024 : As the festivities across India begin with Dhanteras today, the Indian Railways has announced over 200 special trains for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja festive season. The trains will begin operating from today, October 29.

All the trains would be connecting major junctions across states such as Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi, Varanasi junction in Uttar Pradesh, Pune junction, among others. In addition, around 20 'Festival Special Trains' would also be running today, announced the Railways Board.

An addition to the existing trains, the special trains have been introduced with several extra coaches to meet the increased passenger rush during the festive time, said the Indian Railways.

