Momani Calls For Innovative Digital Content Solutions To Boost Gov't Presence

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communication Mohammad Momani on Monday stressed the importance of enhancing and activating the government's digital tools to enhance its presence in the digital landscape.

During a meeting at the ministry, attended by Secretary-General Zaid Nawaisah and officials responsible for digital media at ministries and government institutions, Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, stressed the necessity of conducting a thorough and objective assessment of the current digital media landscape.

He called for innovative solutions to develop content on digital platforms that align with the evolving digital and technological era, urging a shift away from traditional news publication methods in favour of high-quality digital content production, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also highlighted the significance of cooperation and support among media departments within ministries and government agencies, as well as the need to empower media units during significant national events that serve the interests of the Kingdom and its citizens.

Regarding inappropriate comments on social media accounts of ministries and government agencies, he said:“It is unacceptable to allow government digital tools to be misused. While criticism, engagement, and inquiries are welcome, offensive comments will not be tolerated.”

Nawaisah reiterated the ministry's commitment to government digital media and social media, recognising their pivotal role in communication.

The secretary-general also noted that the ministry has institutionalised these efforts through the Directorate of Digital Media and Content Production, establishing an official government database that includes all social media account managers in ministries and government agencies.

Nawaisah also pointed out that the primary goal of this government database is to facilitate communication and coordination among account managers for publishing government digital content.

He also noted that the aim is to unify the national media message, especially those related to important events affecting the nation, enhance engagement with government news, ensure it reaches all targeted citizen groups, and combat the spread of rumours and misinformation.