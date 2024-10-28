Prime Minister Visits Zarqa's Russeifeh District, Checks On Public Facilities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jaafar Hassan visited on Monday eight public institutions in the Zarqa's Russeifeh district as part of his ongoing weekly visits to governorates to assess community needs and improve services.

The tour began at Prince Faisal Hospital, where Hassan expressed the government's commitment to speed up the hospital's expansion to better serve the region's growing population, according to a Prime statement.

He assured staff that urgent maintenance work would be carried out in critical areas, including the renovation of the nursery used by staff children.

During his visit of two secondary schools, Osayd Bin Husair Secondary School for Boys and Khadijah Bint Khuwaylid Secondary School for Girls, the premier met with students and teachers, and listened to feedback about the challenges in the educational environment and the need for facilities to support both academics and sports, the statement said.

Hassan ordered that both schools receive upgraded playgrounds, new sports equipment and general maintenance. He also called for a comprehensive review of other schools in the district to address similar needs.

The Theodore Schneller School, a long-standing institution for orphaned students, was also on Hassan's itinerary.

Established in 1959 as an educational foundation on 667 dunums, the school provides both academic and vocational education to some 400 students, including 100 enrolled in vocational training.

The Prime pledged government support for improvements to the school's courtyards, pathways and lighting. He also promised to explore further support for the school's vocational programme in e-vehicle maintenance.

Hassan's tour included a visit to the New Hope Centre for Multiple Disabilities, where he inspected services and spoke to residents and staff, praising their efforts to provide specialised, high quality care.

The environmental condition of the Zarqa River was another focus of the Prime Minister's tour, ordering the launch of an ongoing environmental clean-up campaign and called for measures to remove pollutants and control disease vectors in the waterway.

At the Marka Camp Health Centre, he discussed health service needs with patients and staff.

Accompanied by the Director General of the Palestinian Affairs Department, Hassan visited Hiteen Camp Park, where he underlined the government's commitment to local recreational spaces, announcing plans for extensive maintenance of the park's facilities, upgrades to playgrounds, improved lighting and road repairs to ensure the area remains a safe and welcoming space for locals.