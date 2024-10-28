Olympic Athletes Chen Yiwen And Wang Xue'er Appointed As Brand Ambassadors Of Zhongshan International Communications

ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

On October 24th, Chen Yiwen, the double medalist in diving at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Wang Xue'er, the swimmer who won Zhongshan's first Olympic swimming medal, returned to Zhongshan and took up the position as brand ambassadors of Zhongshan International communications. With enthusiasm from both local and international audiences, the two shared their experiences and entertaining training stories, as well as how they can leverage their influence to support the international promotion of the GBA story in Zhongshan.

Chen Yiwen and Wang Xue'er Appointed as Brand Ambassadors of Zhongshan International Communications

Chen Yiwen and Wang Xue'er responded to the expat audience's questions: "Do what you have to do even it's hard."

Join Chen Yiwen and Wang Xue'er to uncover more of Zhongshan's wonders and create a bright future together. "This is Zhongshan. We love Amazing Zhongshan."

SOURCE Zhongshan Daily; Zhongshan International Communications Center

