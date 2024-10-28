Georgia Election Situation Distances Country From EU, NATO - MFA Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Poland expressed deep concern about the course of the to the Georgian parliament, stressing that the situation surrounding their holding distances Tbilisi from the EU and NATO.

That's according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland on the outcome of the elections in Georgia, reports Ukrinform.

"The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its deep concern over the conduct of the parliamentary elections in Georgia, held on 26 October 2024. The integrity of elections was questioned by President Zurabishvili and Georgian opposition. Numerous reports confirming violations of elections procedures and the unprecedented scale of administrative resources involved by the ruling party undermine the principle of freedom and equality of the process and the very result of the elections," the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry emphasized that they believe Georgia is part of Europe, and that Georgian people deserve to achieve their goals and dreams – to secure European and Euro-Atlantic future for their country.

"Unfortunately what we witnessed during elections of 26 October is not bringing Georgia closer but further away from the EU and NATO," the statement reads.

As emphasized, Poland will continue to support Georgian democracy and the free will of the Georgian people.

"We remember that Georgia has been a leader of reform process in the past, and we hope that it will come back on this path again," stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

As reported, President Salome Zurabishvili of Georgia refused to recognize the parliamentary elections, whose results she dismissed as "totally falsified".

The Central Election Commission in Georgia published the tentative results of voting in the parliamentary election, according to which the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" sealed 54.273%.

Former Georgian President Saakashvili's party "Unity - National Movement", "Coalition for Changes", opposition parties "Gakharia - for Georgia" and "Lelo" said they do not recognize the results of the parliamentary election.