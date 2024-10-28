Russians Shell Center Of Kharkiv, Fire Breaks Out At Site Of Hit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian is shelling the center of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, causing a fire and smoke.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Explosions are heard in Kharkiv . The enemy is attacking the city with guided aerial bombs - be careful! Repeated launches are possible,” Terekhov said.

He later clarified in Telegram that, according to preliminary data, the center of Kharkiv was under attack.

According to Terekhov, there is fire and smoke at the site of the hit. Information on the damage and casualties is being updated.

Bomb strike on: rescue operations concluded

The head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, Oleh Synehubov, informed in Telegram that there were no casualties at the moment.

As Ukrinform reported, in the evening of October 27 and on the night of October 28, Russian troops struck the Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv, as well as Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. As a result of the Russian massive attack, 21 people were injured, including five children.