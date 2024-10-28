Police Have Already Recorded More Than 133,000 War Crimes By Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Investigators of the National of Ukraine have already recorded more than 133,000 war crimes committed by the invaders since the beginning of the full-scale war.

This was reported by Ukrinform during the presentation of the results of a sociological survey on the topic:“Success or not? How Ukrainians assess the law enforcement sector reform and EU support”, said Mariana Reva, Director of the Communication Department of the of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the police have already recorded more than 133,000 war crimes, and the relevant information is then transferred to the relevant structures to prepare these materials for international courts,” she informed.

According to her, it is not just important to document a war crime, it is important to do it correctly so that it can actually be put on the appropriate tables in international courts.

“It is this correctness of documenting war crimes that NPU investigators learned thanks to the trainings organized by EUAM at the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” Reva said.

As reported, on October 3, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko informed that over the course of the full-scale war, police investigators had recorded more than 128,000 war crimes committed by the occupiers on the territory of Ukraine.