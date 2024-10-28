Kuwait Calls For Prioritizing Response To Humanitarian Situation In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's envoy to UN agencies in Geneva urged on Monday the International of the Red Cross and Red Crescent to prioritize response to the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in both the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The statement was made by Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen to KUNA on the occasion of the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva today.

Ambassador Al-Hayen pointed out that the conference comes at an exceptionally complicated and very sensitive time in the region due to the ongoing blatant Israeli occupation's aggression, killing and force displacing of civilians, especially women and children.

He deplored the ongoing heinous crimes committed by the occupying power in the Middle East, especially in Lebanon and Palestine, and the occupation's continued disregard for international laws and conventions, as well as for international mediation efforts.

Al-Hayen stressed that the current international scene requires intensifying the role of international and humanitarian organizations.

He emphasized that the UN Security Council has to shoulder its responsibility towards maintaining international peace and security, reaffirming Kuwait's commitment to continue providing rapid response to humanitarian needs and enhancing international cooperation in this field, in implementation of the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

The Kuwaiti senior diplomat vowed that his country would continue providing humanitarian aid to conflict-affected and disaster-stricken areas around the world.

Kuwait was and still is a leading country in extending a helping hand to needy people everywhere, he said.

The Conference represents an important opportunity for consultation and coordination among 191 Red Cross and Red Crescent societies and government representatives of 196 countries party to the Geneva Convention in order to provide humanitarian solutions to urgent global challenges.

The agenda of the current edition focuses on pressing humanitarian issues such as compliance with international humanitarian law, the protection of civilians and relief workers, the impact of digital technologies on wars, enabling locally led humanitarian action, and protecting people from climate-related humanitarian impacts. (end)

