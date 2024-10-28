GCC Army Chief Of Staff Military Cmte Tackles Various Issues

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The GCC Chiefs of Staff Military Higher Committee held its 21st session in Doha Qatar on Monday. According to Qatar news agency (QNA), Qatari Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Salem Al-Nabit headed the committee meeting. The news agency added the meeting witnessed the discussion of many topics that contribute to enhancing the future of the Gulf defense policy, and strengthening coordination in the areas of military cooperation between member states. (end) sss

